Three arrested for carrying drugs

crime

The SP said the three were caught near Vardhman Chowk Baddi when they were passing through the area on a motorcycle

Representational image

Himachal Pradesh: Three persons have been arrested from Himachal Pradesh's industrial town Baddi after they were allegedly found carrying drugs, the police said Saturday.

Over 4 kg ganja was recovered from the three hailing from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh on Friday, Baddi Superintendent of Police Rohit Malpani said.

The accused have been identified as Natha (40) of Punjab's Nawanshahr district, Deepu Ram (23) of Tagra Kangan in Haryana's Panchkula district and Dev Raj (26) of HP's Sirmaur district.

The SP said the three were caught near Vardhman Chowk Baddi when they were passing through the area on a motorcycle.

They have been arrested and their motorcycle was also seized, he added. An FIR has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act at Baddi Police Station, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates