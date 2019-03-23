Three arrested for duping people on pretext of job

crime

The police seized Rs 66,000 worth cash as well as American currency from the possession of the accused

Representational Picture

The Delhi Police busted an online job racket in South East Delhi and arrested three persons, including two foreign nationals.



The police seized Rs 66,000 worth cash as well as American currency from the possession of the accused.



As per the police, the three individuals scouted on social media for those looking for jobs. On the pretext of offering jobs, the accused would dupe these job applicants and avail large amounts of money from them, they added.



Meanwhile, Rampur police also busted an online fraud racket on Friday and arrested 5 people, including a lady.



The arrested individuals are residents of Gurugram (Haryana) and Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh).

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates