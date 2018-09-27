Three arrested for killing two sisters in Alipur

crime

Representational picture

Three men, including the husband of one of the deceased women, were arrested for allegedly killing two sisters in outer Delhi's Alipur area, police said Wednesday. The three accused persons were identified as Gulshan alias Monu (35), who hatched the plan to kill his wife along with his two accomplices -- Prem (31) and Shivam (21). Gulshan's wife was living separately since he did not allow her to work and also used to physically abuse her, the police said.

On September 19, the two sisters left their home in northeast Delhi for a bus terminal at Kashmiri Gate, but did not return till the next day and their mobile numbers were also not reachable. A report was lodged in this regard at the Seelampur police station in northeast Delhi. Highly decomposed bodies of the two sisters were found in a drain in Alipur on September 24, the police said. The deceased were identified as Rukhsar (22) and Nabeela (20), they said. Rukhsar's husband had been missing since the day of the incident.

He was subsequently nabbed along with his accomplices on Wednesday, the police said. During interrogation, it was revealed that Gulshan had asked his friend Shivam to call his wife Rukhsar to Kashmiri Gate on the pretext of offering her a job, the police said. As per the plan, Shivam asked both the sisters to sit in his car and offered them cold drinks laced with sedatives, the police said. At a CNG-filling station in Samaypur Badli, Gulshan and Prem also entered the car, they said. By then, one of the sisters had lost consciousness and the second one tried to raise an alarm. The accused persons then strangulated both the sisters, the police added.

