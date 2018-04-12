Three arrested for looting cash van in Uttar Pradesh

The gang was involved in looting Rs 38 lakh rupees from a cash van meant for Bank of India's ATM



Representational picture

Three persons were arrested here on April 7 for allegedly looting a cash van. Up to Rs 9.5 lakh has been recovered from them till now, according to police. The gang was involved in looting Rs 38 lakh rupees from a cash van meant for Bank of India's ATM.

Previously, A daylight robbery in Roorkee resulted in the injury of an ATM cash van's guard. Unidentified miscreants shot the man and robbed Rs 25 lakh from the van. The van was on its way to replenish an Axis Bank ATM in the busy Gangnahar area. The cash van had pulled up outside the ATM on the BSM college trisection at around 1:30 PM. The guard, Shakeel Ahmed, stood in front of the gate of the van, while two others went in to replenish the machine with cash.

