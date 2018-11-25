Three arrested for making extortion call; demanding Rs 3 lakh

crime

Police recovered the mobile phone and the sim card which was used in the crime

Representational Picture

Three people were arrested for making an extortion call of Rs 3 lakh to a nursing home owner, police said Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Arvind Maurya said that Loni Kotwali police had received a complaint in this regard from a private nursing home owner doctor Anil Kumar Jha on November 22. The caller posed himself as dreaded criminal Anil Dujana, they said. Acting upon the doctor's complaint, the police conducted a raid at a house in village Sikrani and arrested Kumar last night.



Upon getting tip from him, police again raided a flat in Indraprasth Colony around 10.40 pm and nabbed the mastermind of the crime Mahesh Panchal. Police recovered the mobile phone and the sim card which was used in the crime. During interrogation, Panchal told the police that he was an employee in Jha's nursing home but later started his own clinic in village Behta Hazipur of Loni.



Panchal hatched a plan for extorting money along with Ajay and a doctor. They have been arrested and sent to jail, the officer added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates