Three arrested for robbing AIIMS nurse of jewellery, cash; One mobile phone recovered

The accused robbed a gold chain, bangles and mobile phone from the AIIMS nurse when she was walking in a park

Extreme passion for bodybuilding, drug addiction and greed for easy money prompted three men to allegedly rob a nurse of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden, the police said on Friday. The trio, Tarun (21), Mukesh Kumar (23) and Manish Nishad (23) - all residents of Subhash Nagar - have been arrested, they said.



Based on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team laid a trap and arrested the trio from Subhash Nagar Mod in Rajouri Garden on Wednesday night, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) A K Singla said. The accused were involved in several cases of snatching and robbery in Delhi and Haryana, he added.



Around 7 am on July 2, the accused robbed a gold chain, bangles and mobile phone from the AIIMS nurse, a resident of Subhash Nagar, while she was walking in a park, he said.



One mobile phone was recovered from their possession while the gold ornaments have been sold off by them to a jeweller, who has been identified and legal action against him is being taken, Sinlga added.

In another incident, four men were arrested for allegedly robbing and killing one person at New Seemapuri, police said. The deceased was identified as Sanjay.

On the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the four accused persons along with three other people barged into Sanjay's house and robbed him of cash and jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh after holding him hostage, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Rajesh Deo.

They strangled him to death when he began shouting for help, Deo said. Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap in Karkardooma and two people -- Pankaj (22) and Naveen Kumar (27) -- were apprehended, he said.

During interrogation, they told police about their accomplices Saajan Beniwal (32), Sandeep Chaturvedi (27), Vijay, Mahesh and Upender. Later, Beniwal and Chaturvedi were also arrested, the DCP said, adding that efforts were underway to nab the remaining accused.

With inputs from PTI

