Three arrested for running fake employment racket in Mumbai

crime

The three accused used to deceive people on the pretext of providing jobs with the Indian Railways and even used to make fake salary slips and papers of joining

Representational Picture

On May 26, 2019, the Crime Branch unit of Mumbai Police arrested three people, namely Rajesh Kumar Tanti, Manish Sing, and Seema Sunil Kumar for allegedly running a fake employment racket in Mumbai. All three of them are accused in several other cases.

While two of them have been arrested from Uttar Pradesh, one woman was arrested from Andheri area in Mumbai. A hunt is on to find other members of the gang.

According to police, the three accused used to deceive people on the pretext of providing jobs with the Indian Railways. They not only made fake promises of providing jobs but also used to make fake papers of joining, training, posting letters, and salary slips.

"It was a nation-wide racket. They have cheated several people in different states of the country," the police said.

In a similar incident, the Thane crime branch booked a director of a private education institute from Nagpur and four other staffers, including two women, for giving out fake certificates. Police said the 14-year-old institute, named Indian Institute of Management and Engineering, used to provide fake certificates for various courses so that students could fraudulently apply for jobs.

The accused employees have been identified as Priti Ghantol, who has documents of the children who have received fake certificates, Naeem, the director of the institute, and Pallavi Chauhan, the administrator against whom cops have filed the case. Read the full story here.

