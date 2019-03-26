Three arrested for supplying illicit liquor; 10 cartons seized

crime

Devender used to supply liquor in Nand Nagri and would conceal the bottles in cartons of namkeen, the police said

Representational Picture

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, three men have been arrested in Delhi in separate incidents for allegedly supplying illicit liquor, the police said Monday. A 28-year-old man, identified as Devender (28), a resident of Nand Nagri, was arrested from near Ashok Dhaba on March 23 and 10 cartons of illicit liquor were seized from him, they said.



Another two men, identified as Mritunjay Kumar (24) and Mahavir (25), were arrested on Sunday in different incidents for allegedly supplying illicit liquor, the police said.



Nineteen cartons of liquor were seized from the two accused and a car and a stolen motorcycle, used by them in the commission of the crime, were also impounded, they said.

