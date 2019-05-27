Three arrested for the killing of BJP leader Smriti Irani's close aide

national

Singh, who was considered to be one of the closest aides of Irani, was shot dead on May 26 by bike-borne assailants while he was sleeping outside his house

Smriti Irani lends her shoulder at her aides funeral. Pic/PTI

Newly-elected BJP Member of Parliament from Amethi, Smriti Irani vowed to bring the culprits in her aide Surendra Singh's murder case to the book, asserting that she will not hesitate to move even the Supreme Court if necessary to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Three suspects have been #arrested in connection with the killing of #BJP leader #SmritiIrani's close aide and a former village head #SurendraSingh.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/8sU5JwSvZD — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 27, 2019

On May 26, 2019, Surendra Singh, a former village head, who is known to be close to the newly elected MP Smriti Irani, was shot dead in Baraulia village in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district. The deceased was killed by the bike-borne assailants while he was sleeping outside his house.

Singh was immediately taken to the district hospital from where he was referred to Lucknow. He succumbed to his injuries while on his way. Back then some people were detained in connection with the murder and further investigations were underway.

In the latest developments, three suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of BJP leader Smriti Irani's close aide and a former village head Surendra Singh. While two suspects were still absconding, Director General of Police O.P. Singh told the reporters. He said seven persons were detained and interrogated on May 27, 2019, and three of them have been arrested.

On May 29, 2019, Newly-elected Amethi MP Smriti Irani visited Amethi to pay homage to the deceased and said that she would make sure that the killers get capital punishment. "I have taken an oath before Surendra Singh ji's family- the one who fired and the one who ordered it, even if I have to go to Supreme Court to get the culprits a death sentence, we will knock the doors of the court," she said while talking to reporters here after participating in the last rites of Singh.

See Pictures: Smriti Irani lends shoulder at aide's funeral, consoles family

Top News stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates