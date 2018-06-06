Three arrested in Bhima-Koregaon violence

With the help of Delhi Police Special Cell, the Pune police nabbed a man named Rana Jacob, from Delhi

Pune: Three people have been arrested by the Pune police in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence, from Mumbai, Nagpur, and Delhi, for spreading disputed pamphlets and delivering hate speech.

A Delhi Court has sent Jacob to two-day transit remand. He will be produce before local court in Pune on June 8.

Another person named Surendra Gadling was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the incident.

The 200th anniversary of Bhima-Koregaon battle took a violent turn this year when a youth died in clashes on during an event to mark the day.

The violence left one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen.

