Three arrested in connection with burglary cases in Delhi

crime

Representational picture

The Delhi Police yesterday claimed to have solved two cases of burglary with the arrest of three men. Nikhil (29), Suraj (20) and Mohit (18) were arrested in connection with two cases of burglary lodged at the Chhawla Police Station, they said.

While Nikhil is employed with the municipal corporation as a private sanitation worker, the others are school dropouts. Five smartphones were seized from their possession, they said, adding an investigation in to the case was underway.

