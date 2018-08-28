Three arrested in for carrying severed head of cow in Uttar Pradesh

crime

Representational picture

Three persons were arrested today in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district after a purported video showing them carry the severed head of a cow went viral on social media, police said.

In the video, Mujahid Ali, Intezar and Zakir Ahmed, were purportedly seen moving around with the head of a slaughtered cow in the lanes of Rampur village under the Khudaganj police station, SP (City) Dinesh Tripathi said. A local BJP leader, Rajiv Kumar Singh, had lodged an FIR against them yesterday, following which the trio was arrested, Tripathi said.

