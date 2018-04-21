Three arrested including woman for betting on T20 cricket matches

Three people, including a woman, were arrested on charges of betting on IPL matches here, police said on Saturday

Representational picture

Muzaffarnagar: Three people, including a woman, were arrested on charges of betting on cash-rich cricket body's famous T20 league matches in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Saturday.

They were arrested on Friday from an area under the New Mandi police station. Five mobile phones and Rs 1,200 were also seized, Station House Officer Harsaran Sharma said. The accused were identified as Sachin, Ahlawat and Shehzadi, the officer said.



The bets were placed on Whatsapp groups. They are being interrogated, the SHO said.

mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

