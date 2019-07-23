Three arrested with 19 kg ganja, booked under NDPS act

crime

The Tronica City Police arrested one Sharafat Ali near a public school in Ram Park Colony and recovered 2.5 kg cannabis from his possession

Representational Picture

On Tuesday, the Ghaziabad police arrested three alleged drug peddlers on Monday and seized 19 kg ganja from their possession. Superintendent of Police, Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said during routine checking police intercepted a bike. After searching the driver and the pillion rider, the police seized 16.6 kg ganja from them.

The accused have been identified as Zahid and Shahid and are residents of Loni. In a second case, the Tronica City Police arrested one Sharafat Ali near a public school in Ram Park Colony and recovered 2.5 kg cannabis from his possession. All the three accused have been booked under the NDPS Act.

In a similar incident, two persons, including a woman, have been arrested from Dahanu in Palghar district of Maharashtra for allegedly possessing cannabis worth Rs 10.24 lakh, police said Wednesday.

The accused, Rekha alias Nagma Ayub Shaikh (40) and Santosh Swain (38), was picked up on Tuesday after police found 85 kg ganja in their bags during patrolling, an official said. The duo has been booked under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

Further investigation is underway.

With inputs from PTI

