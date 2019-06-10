Three auto-lifters arrested from west Delhi's Inder Puri

national

Rahul Kumar, Hoshiyar Singh, and Himanshu Pratap Singh were nabbed on Sunday night when they were moving on a stolen bike in Inder Puri area

Three men have been arrested from west Delhi's Inder Puri for allegedly stealing motor vehicles in the national capital after learning theft techniques from online platforms, police said Monday.

With the arrests, police claimed to have solved nine cases of motor vehicle theft. Interrogation revealed the arrested learned auto theft techniques from online platforms and experimented at home. They have stolen motorcycles from different areas in Delhi, a senior police officer said.

The accused were planning to dispose of the motorcycles by making forged documents, but they were apprehended before executing their plan, the official said.

Five stolen motor vehicles, including four Royal Enfield, have been recovered from their possession, officials said.

In order to earn money, Kumar formed a gang along with Himanshu and Hoshiyar and started stealing motor vehicles, they said.

Hoshiyar Singh had a degree in photo designing and editing. He was an expert in preparing fabricated documents, including registration certificates of vehicles, on the computer, police said.

