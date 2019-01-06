Three Bhutanese arrested for smuggling rhino horn, elephant tusk

crime

Representational picture

Three Bhutanese citizens were arrested in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district with an illegal consignment of a rhino horn and an elephant tusk, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, forest officials conducted a search operation in Dooars area on Saturday and arrested the accused alongwith the rhino horn and the elephant tusk, which were to be sold in Nepal for Rs 50 lakh.

"We found a bag containing a rhino horn weighing 1,030 grams and an elephant tusk weighing around 500 grams," said forest official Sanjay Dutta.

