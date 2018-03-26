Three bodies of men found in Ahmednagar district; one identified

Two bodies, yet to be identified, were found floating in a canal this morning near Ghodegaon village in Shrigonda taluka of Ahmednagar district, they said

Bodies of three men were found in water at different places here in Western Maharashtra on Monday, police said. Two bodies, yet to be identified, were found floating in a canal this morning near Ghodegaon village in Shrigonda taluka of Ahmednagar district, they said. The third one, whose identified has been established, was spotted in a bund near Javle village in Parner taluka of the district, the police said, adding all the deceased were men.

Their post-mortems were conducted at the Shrigonda Rural Hospita this afternoon, Inspector Sahebrao Kadnor said. The body found near Javle was that of Govind Devram Kedari (30), a resident of the same village, he said. The other two bodies were yet to be identified, said Kadnor. He did not provide details, saying an investigation was on.

