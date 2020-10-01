Thane: Three boys get lost in Yeoor hills; rescued after 8 hours by forest staff

The three boys (squatting) were handed over to police after their rescue

Illegally entering the forest at Yeoor Range of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) turned into a scary nightmare for three youngsters after they lost their way inside the forest. After close to an eight-hour-long search operation by Forest Department teams along with the villagers and police, the three youngsters were rescued at 3.30 am.

On Monday, Shardul Lingayat, Aniket Sengupta and Kunal Jadhav, who live in Vasant Vihar at Thane entered Yeoor forest and lost their way. Around 5.30 pm, one of the boys managed to get the signal on his phone and fearing that they might get lost further in the deep forest, sent the GPS location to his mother.

The family later approached the police station. Soon, Range Forest Officer, Rajendra Pawar was informed. Pawar who is on leave, told his team and Round Officer of Yeoor Range Vikas Kadam who started the search operation. Chief Conservator of Forest and SGNP Field Director G Mallikarjun oversaw the entire operation. Around 1.30 when the team came out of the forest, the mother of one of the boys informed the officials about the GPS location. The teams started hiking in the forest and finally found the boys.

Mallikarjun said, "Around 3.30 am, the three boys were rescued from Kaal Vandi Pani near Chena. They will be booked for trespassing."

3.30am

Time the boys were rescued by officials

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news