Three brothers drown in Rajasthan canal

Representational picture

Three members of a family drowned in the Chambal river's left canal on the Bundi Road here Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon when three brothers, identified as Trilok Meghwal (30), Govind Meghwal (22) and Yuvraj Meghwal (18), residents of Bapu Nagar, were washing their car on the banks of the canal, they said.

Trilok accidentally slipped into the canal, following which the two others jumped in to rescue him and subsequently, all three drowned, a Kunwari police station official said.

A rescue operation was launched by a team of the Kota Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the bodies of Govind and Yuvraj were fished out of the canal later, he said.

The elder brother was missing, the official said, adding that none could swim. The rescue operation is underway and the bodies have been sent for postmortem, he added.

