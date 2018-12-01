Three builders allegedly dupe homebuyers around Rs 100 crore

crime

The economic offences wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has arrested real estate builders Nirmal Singh, Surpreet Singh and Vidur Bhardwaj on charges of cheating and irregularities involved in Lotus 300 project in Noida.

As per police reports, the accused are residents of Panchsheel Vihar, Sainik Farms and Greater Kailash areas, respectively.

The EOW had started a probe in the case after an FIR was lodged against the accused builders by homebuyers in March. The FIR accuses the builders of diverting around Rs 100 crore that was received from buyers for the project. "The FIR accounts to irregularities in the Lotus project, which has not been completed on time," the police confirmed.

Charges have been filed against the accused under sections 120b (criminal conspiracy), 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal code (IPC).

The accused are slated to be produced before the court today.

