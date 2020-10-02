Three cheers for the Mahatma

Films

From a national icon to a Satyagraha advocate, the life of MK Gandhi has been documented in various documentaries, movies, books, research papers, and shows. But what has happened to the values he so valiantly fought for? Do we implement them in our daily lives, or only remember them once a year on his birthday? On Gandhi Jayanti, ShortsTV will showcase three short films, inspired by his life.

The first film, And Gandhi Goes Missing, highlights the non-violent principles of Gandhi through the story of a boy whose surname is Godse. Next, there's To Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi that documents the losses of the Partition through the tale of two lovers. There's also Bapu, tracing the journey of a postman who finds a man writing letters to Gandhi.

Watch Tata Sky ShortsTV, ShortsTV Active, Airtel ShortsTV

