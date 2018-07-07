Search

Three civilians killed in alleged firing by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Jul 07, 2018, 14:50 IST | PTI

Clashes broke out between protestors and security forces in Hawoora Mishipora village in Qoimoh area of Kulgam in south Kashmir, a police official said

Representational Image

Three civilians were killed allegedly in firing by security forces during clashes with stone-pelting protesters in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Clashes broke out between protestors and security forces in Hawoora Mishipora village in Qoimoh area of Kulgam in south Kashmir, a police official said.

He said they used force to disperse the protestors and three people were killed, the official said. He said further details are awaited.

Tags

jammu and kashmirnational news