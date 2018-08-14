Three college girl students riding two-wheeler killed in road mishap

national

Representational Picture

Three college girl students travelling on a two-wheeler were killed when their vehicle hit a crane engaged in metro rail work here in Maharashtra this morning, police said. The mishap occurred at around 8.30 am in the Ambhazari area when the girls, all aged 18, were on way to their college, Inspector P R Patil of the Bajajnagar police station said.

A crane engaged in metro rail work was moving ahead of their vehicle. Two auto-rickshaws and a few two-wheelers were behind the crane, he said. Patil, quoting eyewitnesses, said the girls tried to overtake other vehicles from the left side. In the process, their two-wheeler skidded and crashed into the crane.

All three were seriously injured in the mishap. A passerby immediately took the girls in his car to a nearby private hospital, where they succumbed to injuries, the police officer said. The deceased were identified as Vishruti Banwari, Sneha Ambadkar, and Ruchika Borikar, all residents of Ambhazari, he said, adding the bodies will be handed over to their families after a post-mortem.

