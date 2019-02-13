Three collegians discuss their outfit for farewell parties

things-to-do

With farewell parties around the corner, three collegians discuss their outfit for the day

So what if we don't have prom nights like in Hollywood fl­icks? The farew­e­ll bash is our de­si version of the gala affair. And so, the outfit for the day cannot be a last-minute affair.

Mumbai-based stylist Isha Bhansali, who wore a skater dr­ess and boots to her farewell, de­codes the top trends of the se­a­son for soon-to-graduate colleg­i­ans. "Millennials are always in sh­o­rts. They have adopted athleisure in a glam way; besides, it also looks cooler on people their age. Heeled sneakers, shiny outfits, fishnet st­o­ckings - posh punk that's not in the dark zone, are the usual themes for this age group," says Bhansali.

With boys, the ideal formal look would include a T-shirt teamed with a biker jacket with lots of zips. If you wa­nt to look more dapper, sport a bl­azer in black or colours that pop, like pink and blue, she recommends.

Girls should play it safe by opting for something shiny that can compliment any body type - in case they don't want to wear bright colours. "A shiny sequinned blazer will look great on someone slim. For those on the fuller side, opt for a shiny or sequenced, flowy one-piece outfit. A flowy chiffon top with a shiny skirt also works," she adds. And if you really want to wear a gown, opt for one with a really long slit or a tube gown, that is fun and youthful.

Just Do it

Ishaan Patil, 20

TYBSc, Life Sciences, St. Xavier's College

My personal style consists of a lot of colourful clothes, and DIY wear. Short kurtas, and graphic T-shirts are usually my go to for a casual college day. DIY tie-dyed or painted clothes make a large part of my wardrobe.

Keeping it classy

Anam Malik, 20

TYBMM, KJ Somaiya College of Arts and Commerce

I opted for a neutral colour underneath the blazer while still keeping the party mood going, of course. So, I'm wearing a grey, silver toned top.

A short cut to comfort

Angie Fernandes, 20

Final year student of fashion design at Sophia Polytechnic

I love wearing bold colours accentuated by daily make-up, because that suits my personality. Sometimes, I do wear casual outfits but my make-up is never subtle.



Isha Bhansali

Style check

1 Boys should pair a blazer with a cool T-shirt and sneakers, gi­ving it a half-varsity and half-disco look.

2 As no one wears ves­ts nowdays, boys should wear a ti­ght-fitting full-sleeved T-shirt inside to hide sweat patches.

3 Avoid colours like beige, pastels, white and grey, as you'll wear these shades when you start working.

4 Girls need to make sure they don't wear heels that kill their feet as you will want to dance.

5 Girls need to get their lingerie game right, because paired with the wrong lingerie, even the best dress can look awful. Avoid the double boob and don't wear half cups if it's a tight dress or top. With underwear, opt for something comfortable and seamless.

