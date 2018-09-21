Three Cops of Jammu and Kashmir killed by terrorists after being kidnapped

national

Three Special Police Officers (SPOs) of the Jammu and Kashmir police who were kidnapped by terrorists from Shopian in South Kashmir were found dead on Friday morning. The three SPOs and one policeman were abducted by terrorists from Shopian on Thursday. More details in this regard are awaited.

Three more policemen have lost their lives to militant bullets. Outrage, shock & condemnation will be expressed by all of us on expected lines. Unfortunately, it brings no solace to the families of the victims. 1/2 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 21, 2018

Clearly, with the rise in kidnapping of police personnel and their families, Centre’s muscular policy is not working at all. Dialogue, the only way forward seems to be a distant dream for now. 2/2 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 21, 2018

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter and attacked the central government over the incident.

The incidents of terrorists attacking security personnel are on the rise in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. In August, a policeman was shot dead by terrorists outside an Eidgah in Kulgam's Zazripora, when he was leaving after offering prayers.

Aurangzeb, a member of 44 Rahriya Rifles was abducted and killed by a terrorist while he was returning home for the festival of Eid. His gravely injured body was recovered on June 14.

On May 11, bullet-ridden body of 23-year-old Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz was found in Shopian district of south Kashmir, hours after he was abducted by militants from a wedding procession.

