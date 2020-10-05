Three cops suspended after rape victim's nephew goes missing

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Three police personnel deployed in the security of family members of Unnao rape victim, who died after being set ablaze by upper caste men last year, have been suspended after her six-year-old nephew went missing.

Inspector general (Lucknow range) Lakshmi Singh, who went to investigate the matter on Saturday, has ordered the suspension of gunner Narendra Kumar Yadav, constable Rajesh Kumar and lady constable Anuj.

On the basis of the family's complaint about the incident that occurred late on Friday, the police have registered a case against five people. Investigations and search operations were underway to locate the child.

Those named in the complaint are Captain Bajpai, Saroj Trivedi, Anita, Sundara Lodh and Harshit Bajpai. All belong to the same village and are related to the accused in the rape victim's case, namely, Shubham and Shivam Trivedi, Hari Shankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore.

The rape victim was allegedly set ablaze on December 5, 2019. She suffered serious burn injuries and was taken to Delhi for treatment where she succumbed to injuries a day later.

The rape victim was on her way to the railway station to board a train to Rae Bareli to meet her lawyer when she was accosted and set ablaze by the accused who were out on bail.

"Three police staffers have been suspended, besides a case under section 364 of IPC has been registered at the Bihar police station and teams from five police stations including Bihar, Barasagwar, Purwa, Maurawan and Bighapur have been roped in to recover the missing child. We hope to recover the boy soon," Unnao Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni said.

