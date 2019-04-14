Three-corner fight by BJP rebels in North Maharashtra

national

Anil Gote, Bhausaheb Wakchoure and Manikrao Kokate

The electoral prospects of the NDA in North Maharashtra are under threat from BJP rebels, who have refused to withdraw their nominations. This time, four seats have been turned into three-corner fights.

In Dhule, sitting legislator Anil Gote, who resigned from the BJP ahead of the polls, is all set to cause trouble for Union minister of state for defence, Dr Subhash Bhamre. Gote and BJPS's Bhamre have been running a feud for a long time - a result of which was also seen in Dhule municipal elections. Gote had fielded his independent front against the party, but lost all his seats.

In Nandurbar, Dr Heena Gavit, an import from the NCP, had won it for the first time for BJP. Senior medical practitioner Dr Suhas Natavadkar, who is a long-time BJP loyalist, has taken the responsibility of defeating Gavit in the scheduled tribe segment.

In Nashik, Sena's sitting MP Hemant Godse is challenged by BJP's rebel Manikrao Kokate, who has accused the BJP of putting him under pressure by initiating an inquiry into the charges of amassing assets disproportionate to the known source of income. NCP's Samir Bhujbal, the former MP and nephew of Chhagan Bhujbal, is seeking yet another term here.

Shirdi's Sena official candidate Sadashiv Lokhande has an opponent in BJP rebel Bhausaheb Wakchoure. A former Congress MP from this SC segment, Wakchoure, was in the Sena before joining the BJP. Congress's Bhausaheb Kamble makes Shirdi a three-corner fight.

BJP is not trouble-free in Jalgaon. The scrapping of candidature of MLA Smita Wagh for another MLA Unmesh Patil ahead of nomination process has given rise to an unprecedented clash within the local rank and file. The tussle ended up in a physical fight between the two groups last week.

BJP's another stronghold Raver, where Eknath Khadse's daughter-in-law Raksha is seeking second term, appears much safer in this point of time. Former MP Ulhas Patil is a Congress nominee here.

In Dindori (ST), the BJP has nominated Bharti Pawar, a former NCP leader, denying ticket to sitting MP Harishchandra Chavan. CPM's MLA Jiva Pandu Gavit makes it a three-way contest.

