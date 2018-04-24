Three country-made pistols, 11 cartridges seized from car in Nashik; 1 held

Acting on a tip-off, a police team searched the car parked in the Dutta Nagar area last night and found three country-made pistols, 11 'live' cartridges and a sharp-edged weapon hidden in it

Representational picture

Nashik: Nashik police have seized three country- made pistols and 11 'live' cartridges from a car on Tuesday and arrested its owner, an official said. The police searched the car parked in the Dutta Nagar area on Monday night acting on a tip-off and found three country-made pistols, 11 'live' cartridges and a sharp-edged weapon hidden in it, Madhukar Kad, in-charge of the Ambad police station said.

All the items were seized, he said. The car owner, Manoj Machhindra Shardul (25), has been arrested, the police officer said. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act, Kad added.

