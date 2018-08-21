Three cousin sisters mowed down by Una-Himachal express

national

The teenagers were crossing a river through the bridge between Machhariya and Kundarki town when the down Una-Himachal express run them over, said Katghar Circle Officer Sudesh Kumar Gupta

Three cousin sisters were mowed down by a train while they were crossing a railway bridge in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district this morning, police said. The teenagers were crossing a river through the bridge between Machhariya and Kundarki town when the down Una-Himachal express run them over, said Katghar Circle Officer Sudesh Kumar Gupta.

The deceased belong to the Uncha Gaon village in Katghar area. The incident led to protests at the railway tracks by agitated protesters that lasted for a few hours, Gupta said. An ex gratia of Rs 25,000 each was announced by the district magistrate, the officer added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever