Three cousins on bike killed by speeding bus in UP

Three cousins on a motorcycle were killed when a speeding bus hit them from behind in the Civil Lines area in Etawah district late. The incident happened on Saturday evening. The police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigations are underway to identify and arrest the bus driver at the earliest.

The police said that all three youths, Aman, 23, Shivam, 18, and Govind, 16, died on the spot. Aman was a native of Mainpuri district while Shivam and Govind were residents of Etawah. The police said Aman had visited his maternal uncle's place in Etawah on a two-wheeler from Mainpuri on Saturday morning. In the evening, all three were going on their two-wheeler when the accident took place.

The bus driver escaped with the vehicle after hitting them near the Civil Lines railway underpass. Additional Superintendent of Police Etawah, Om Veer Singh, said the eyewitnesses claimed that an over speeding bus hit their vehicle at railway underpass in Civil Lines.

"We are scanning CCTV footage to zero in the offending vehicle and it's driver," he said.

