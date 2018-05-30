Three cow smugglers held in Haryana after gunfight, 2 policemen injured

"The Haryana Police has arrested three persons in connection with cow smuggling, including a most wanted cow smuggler of Rajasthan from district Rewari



Representational Image

Three cow smugglers were arrested from Haryana's Rewari following a gunfight that left two policemen injured, a police spokesman said here on Tuesday.

"The Haryana Police has arrested three persons in connection with cow smuggling, including a most wanted cow smuggler of Rajasthan from district Rewari. The most wanted criminal, identified as Suba alias Sabudin, a native of village Palla in Mewat, is kingpin of cow smuggling gang. Delhi Police has also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest," the spokesman said.

He said that all three accused were arrested following a gunfight in the Sodawas-Padmada area in Rewari. "Two police personnel - ASI Ranbir and Head Constable Ravi Dutt - also received bullet injuries," the spokesman said.

He said that police had received information that cow smugglers in a Tata 407 canter carrying cows were heading towards Rewari and a team blocked the road. The cow smugglers them changed their route, after firing several rounds at police.

"They again opened fire at the police team after breaking barricades near village Majri, leading bullet injuries to two police personnel. Showing exemplary courage, the police team nabbed all the three accused alongwith Tata 407 vehicle near village Sodawas-Padmada," the spokesman added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever