Three criminals arrested with firearms in Thane

A case has been registered under sections of the Arms Act and Bombay Police Act. Further investigation is underway

Three history-sheeters have been arrested from Thane district in Maharashtra for allegedly possessing country-made firearms and bullets, police said on Sunday. At least 12 bullets, a pistol and a country-made revolver were seized from Babu Mohite, Mushtaq Alim Sayyed and Bablu Jaiswal from Cavindra village Saturday night, a Thane Rural police official said.

The trio have various cases like murder, theft and burglary pending against them in Mumbai and the metropolitan region, he said.

