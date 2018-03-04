Three crushed to death in Madhya Pradesh

The three were returning from a cattle fair after buying animals

A speeding truck on Sunday crushed to death three persons returning from a local fair in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The three were returning from a cattle fair after buying animals, Bichhiya Police Station Incharge S.L. Marawi told IANS, adding that the driver managed to escape along with the vehicle after the accident.

The victims who came under the wheels of the speeding truck were all residents of Ghutara village in the district and were returning on foot along with the cattle. Two of the victims died on the spot, while the third succumbed on way to hospital, the police said.

According to Marawi, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and a hunt has been launched for the vehicle as well as the guilty driver.

