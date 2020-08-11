Search

Three-day Maha Mrityunjay chants for Pranab Mukherjee's recovery

Published: Aug 11, 2020, 17:48 IST | IANS | Mumbai

The villagers of Kirnahar on Tuesday started the Maha Mrityunjay Yajna at the Japeshwar Shiva temple located in Mukherjee's native place Mirati, about 180-km north of Kolkata

Former President Pranab Mukherjee
Villagers from West Bengal's Birbhum district are performing a three-day religious ritual in the ancestral village of former President Pranab Mukherjee for his speedy recovery after he underwent a brain surgery and also tested positive for Covid-19. Mukherjee on Tuesday remained on life support and his health bulletin termed his condition 'critical'.

The religious rituals will continue for the next three days at a stretch by the village priests. It is said to be beneficial for mental, emotional and physical health Being a moksha mantra, the Maha Mrityunjay chants bestow longevity and immortality.

Every year the former President, popular as 'Poltu-da' among the locals, visits his ancestral home during the Durga Puja.

Mukherjee, 84, underwent the surgery to remove a clot in his brain on Monday. He is now on a ventilator support at the Army Hospital Research and Referral in Delhi.

A veteran statesman and leader, Mukherjee was the president between 2012 and 2017.

