Three-day Maha Mrityunjay chants for Pranab Mukherjee's recovery

Villagers from West Bengal's Birbhum district are performing a three-day religious ritual in the ancestral village of former President Pranab Mukherjee for his speedy recovery after he underwent a brain surgery and also tested positive for Covid-19. Mukherjee on Tuesday remained on life support and his health bulletin termed his condition 'critical'.

The villagers of Kirnahar on Tuesday started the Maha Mrityunjay Yajna at the Japeshwar Shiva temple located in Mukherjee's native place Mirati, about 180-km north of Kolkata.

Former President #PranabMukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) is critical and is on ventilator support after he underwent brain surgery, said the Army Research and Referral Hospital on Tuesday.



Mukherjee was also found to be #Covid19 positive.



The religious rituals will continue for the next three days at a stretch by the village priests. It is said to be beneficial for mental, emotional and physical health Being a moksha mantra, the Maha Mrityunjay chants bestow longevity and immortality.

Every year the former President, popular as 'Poltu-da' among the locals, visits his ancestral home during the Durga Puja.

Mukherjee, 84, underwent the surgery to remove a clot in his brain on Monday. He is now on a ventilator support at the Army Hospital Research and Referral in Delhi.

A veteran statesman and leader, Mukherjee was the president between 2012 and 2017.

