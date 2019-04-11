Three dead, 25 injured as tractor overturns in Gadchiroli

national

The incident occurred around 2 pm at Dongar Mendha village in Desaiganj taluka when the occupants of the tractor were returning home after casting their vote at Shankarpur polling centre

At least three women were killed and 25 others injured when a tractor carrying them overturned in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred around 2 pm at Dongar Mendha village in Desaiganj taluka, when the occupants of the tractor were returning home after casting their vote at Shankarpur polling centre, an official said. Polling for seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Vidarbha region, including the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli-Chimur seat, was held on Thursday.

Maharashtra: Three people dead, 9 injured as a tractor overturned near Shankarpur village in Gadchiroli, today. The victims were returning to their village after casting their votes. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/VUOVGjdzJi — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

"The incident took place around two kms away from Desaigaunj-Kurkheda highway. The newly-constructed tar road had some gaps, due to which the driver of the tractor lost control and the vehicle overturned while negotiating a curve," he said.

"Three women died on the spot and 25 villagers sustained serious injuries," he said. Police rushed to the spot after being alerted about the accident. The injured were shifted to a state-run hospital in Desaiganj, the official said. The driver of the tractor fled from the spot as he feared that the locals would thrash him, he said.

The driver has been booked and a search has been launched for him, police said.

