Three dead as SUV rams into truck

national

Three passengers died on the spot, two others, including the driver, sustained serious injuries and are admitted in a hospital in Shirval village

Representational image

Three people were killed and two others severely injured on Sunday when the SUV they were travelling in rammed into a truck in Satara district of Maharashtra, police said. According to an officer, the mishap occurred at around 9.30 am near Khambatki ghat adjacent to Khandala village, over 260 kms.

The SUV carrying five passengers was heading to Borivli from the Konkan region when it hit the truck from behind, the officer added. While three of the five passengers died on the spot, two others, including the driver, sustained serious injuries and are admitted in a hospital in Shirval village. The police have registered a case of accidental death.

Recent accident cases

Former South Asian Games swimming gold medalist M B Balakrishnan died in a road accident, police said. The 29-year old former 50m national record holder was on his way home on a two-wheeler from Koyambedu with his friend riding pillion when the vehicle hit a lorry and he lost control. Balakrishnan, who was riding the two-wheeler, came under the wheels of the lorry after his vehicle skid and was killed on the spot, police said. Balakrishnan, an alumnus of the Guindy Engineering College here, pursued his higher education in the US and was working there. He had come to Chennai few days ago. He won a gold in the National Games at Guwahati in 2007 and later rewrote the 50m backstroke national record in July 2010 at the Senior National Championships in New Delhi.

In a tragic accident, a double-decker bus crashed into an overhead railing bringing traffic in Santacruz on its knees. The double-decker bus which belongs to BEST was on its way to Kurla bus depot from Marol bus depot. The bus took Vakola Bridge Service Road to move towards Kurla bus depot when the tragic incident took place. The double-decker defected bus was on its way to the Kurla bus depot for repairs when it crashed into the overhead Gantry Bar near the starting point of Vakola Bridge. The impact was such that it left huge damage on the upper deck of the bus and damaged three front seats of the upper deck. According to the latest updates, the mechanic driver has been arrested in this case.

At least six people, including a 70-year-woman, died and two others were injured when two cars and a bike collided on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district. The deceased were identified as Pratibha Parimal Shah, 70, Rakesh Parimal Shah, 50, Navnath Ramakant Navle, 25, Akash Chavan, 35, Bhagwat Jadhav, 57, and Dilip Chandane. The injured victims, Jeenal Shah and Naresh Narayan Supe, 45, were rescued by the passers-by and locals who informed the police. The cops arrived at the spot and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

