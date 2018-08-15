Three dead bodies found near railway tracks in UP's Khalilabad area

national

The bodies of three people, including two minors, were found near a railway track in Khalilabad area, police said yesterday. The bodies of Obaidullah (22), Shanoo (17) and Barkat (17) were found yesterday, Superintendent of Police Shailendra Pandey said.

All three victims were residents of Khalilabad town and they had left their houses for some work on yesterday, he said. A FIR was registered in this connection and an investigation was underway, Pandey said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death, he added.

