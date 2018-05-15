Three dead in Agra house collapse

The incident took place in Sadar Bhatti area, close to the Collectorate

Representational picture

Three persons including two women were buried under the debris of an old house that caved in during a repair work in Agra city, police said on Monday. The incident took place in Sadar Bhatti area, close to the Collectorate.

According to the Mantola Police Station officials, house owner Haji Abid was getting the old house repaired for past couple of days. Around 4.00 p.m, the house came tumbling down and the debris fell on three pedestrians. Neighbours, with the help from the police, extricated the bodies. A cyclist also died on the spot, along with two women of a neighbouring locality.

