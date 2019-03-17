Three dead in Uttar Pradesh encounter, two AK-47rifles seized

Updated: Mar 17, 2019, 11:48 IST | ANI

Three persons were killed and three others were captured in an encounter with police here in Bahlolpur, Vaishali area of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday

Vaishali (Uttar Pradesh): Three persons were killed and three others were captured in an encounter with police here in Bahlolpur, Vaishali area of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police MS Dhillon said: "We had received information about the presence of criminals in the area. In an ensuing encounter three persons were killed and three were captured. We have seized two AK-47 rifles and pistols from them."

Further investigation is underway.

Tags

uttar pradeshnational news

