Three die in road accidents over the weekend in Bandra and Malad

Two people were killed when an auto rammed into a bus in Malad, and one died in Bandra when the scooter he was riding with his friends slipped while taking a U-turn



Sayyed Imran's family has claimed he was hit by a police lathi, which is why he lost the scooter’s balance, but police have said the allegation is unfounded

The city saw two fatal accidents during the weekend. On Sunday afternoon an auto rickshaw going towards Dana Pani beach rammed a bus coming from the opposite direction. The accident took place opposite Sandeep ki Wadi near Aksa beach.

There were five people in the rickshaw including the driver. The person who shared the driver's seat and the driver succumbed to severe injuries. The other three passengers were also injured.

Local residents and police rushed all the five to Atlantic Hospital, Malad, where doctors declared the two brought dead. The deceased were identified as Zubair Sayyed, 48, and Satish Sodhe, 35. The injured are Akbar Ali Khan, 24, Amir Shaikh, 40, and Ali Chand, 26. Police are trying to ascertain whether the auto driver was driving under the influence of alcohol.

In the other incident three teenage boys met with an accident near Bandra Reclamation. They were riding a scooter at around 11.30 pm on Saturday towards their homes in Dharavi. Police sources say they lost balance while taking a U-turn and slipped. Sayyed Imran, 17, was injured severely. Police took the trio to a hospital, where Imran was declared brought dead.

The other two, who were also injured, were identified as Sayyed Sadiq Musa, 17, and Javed Shaikh, 18. However, the victim's family alleged that he lost balance as he was hit by a police lathi on his head. Imran's uncle Mohd Ishaq said his parents lost him due to the police's fault.

Zone DCP Paramjit Singh Dahiya said the allegation is unfounded. Preliminary enquiry by Bandra police has revealed that no such incident happened.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates