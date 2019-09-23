Three die of suspected dengue in Aurangabad

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Three people lost their lives of suspected dengue in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city in the last 48 hours, as per an official. The civic authorities alerted the hospitals to gear up to handle the situation. Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's medical officer Neeta Padalkar told PTI, "Three people who had dengue-like symptoms died in the last two days, while 14 others tested positive for the infection this month."

Having seen the situation, the civic body held an emergency meeting on Sunday and issued guidelines to the city-based government as well as private hospitals, she said.

Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele said, "We have asked all the city hospitals to keep 10 beds reserved for dengue patients. We have also asked them to inform the civic body immediately if any dengue patient is admitted to their facility. Our hospitals will run 24 hours to tackle the situation."

Dengue is a viral disease transmitted by the infective bite of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito.

