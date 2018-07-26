Three drug peddlers arrested in Himachal Pradesh

According to the crime branch, Harmeet had hired youths for supplying drugs to the people in high society areas. DCP (crime branch) G Ram Gopal Naik said that a drug cartel was involved in supplying high quality charas

Representational picture

Three people were arrested with 1.2 kg charas in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area, police said today. The accused - Harmeet Singh, Anmol Yadav and Vinod Rathore - were arrested on July 20 following a tip-off, they said.

According to the crime branch, Harmeet had hired youths for supplying drugs to the people in high society areas. DCP (crime branch) G Ram Gopal Naik said that a drug cartel was involved in supplying high quality charas. "Harmeet was procuring charas from Himachal Pradesh' Bhuntar for the last five-six years," Naik said.

