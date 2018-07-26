Three drug peddlers arrested with 1.2 kg charas

According to the crime branch, Harmeet had hired youths for supplying drugs to the people in high society areas

Representational Image

Three people were arrested with 1.2 kg charas in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area, police said on Thursday. The accused - Harmeet Singh, Anmol Yadav and Vinod Rathore - were arrested on July 20 following a tip-off, they said.

According to the crime branch, Harmeet had hired youths for supplying drugs to the people in high society areas. DCP (crime branch) G Ram Gopal Naik said that a drug cartel was involved in supplying high quality charas.

"Harmeet was procuring charas from Himachal Pradesh' Bhuntar for the last five-six years," Naik said.

