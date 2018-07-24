Three drug peddlers arrested with 44 kgs of poppy straw in Jammu and Kashmir

The arrested accused were transporting the drugs from the Valley to their residence in Punjab, he added. The trio has been booked under relevant sections of the law, the police officer said

Representational Picture

Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and 44 kilograms of poppy straw was seized from their possession, the police said today. Last evening, a private car was stopped for checking at Pushana village along the Mughal Road and a search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 44 kgs of poppy straw, a police officer said.

The arrested accused were transporting it from the Valley to their residence in Punjab, he added. The trio has been booked under relevant sections of the law, he said.

Poppy straw is the source of opium, which is used as an analgesic and narcotic medicinal and recreational drug.

