Three drunk minors allegedly rape 65-year-old woman while asleep

crime

Police said that one of the accused, who is 17-year-old, has been arrested and the remaining two of his friends are being searched for.

Representational Image

Chennai: In what can be called as horrifying rape case coming from Chennai, three minors, who were in an inebriated state, raped a 65-year-old woman. Police said that one of the accused, who is 17-year-old, has been arrested and the remaining two are being searched for.

According to Mirror Now, the 65-year-old woman, a resident of Vyasarpadi in Chennai, has been doing household chores for living in the area. A 17-year- old boy and his friends, who were drunk, knocked on the woman's door on Monday night, around 4 am, and allegedly raped her.

Reportedly, the woman was asleep when the boys barged in her house. Horrified by the drunken boys' act, she shouted for help.

Neighbours alerted by her shouts came to the house, but by then it was too late. The boys escaped the crime scene. Neighbours then took her to Stanley Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

A complaint has been registered at the MKB Nager police station. Acting on the complaint, the police have arrested the 17-year-old boy on charges of sexual assault. Police are searching for his two other friends.

In another similar case, The Delhi Police arrested four people on Monday and claimed to have solved the murder mystery of 25-year-old girl whose body was found in a sack dumped in Sarita Vihar on February 27. The main accused in the case is still at large.

The arrested accused have been identified as Saurabh (19), Dinesh (25), Rahim (25) and Chanderkesh (30), all are the residents of Delhi's Sangam Vihar area while the hunt is on to nab the main accused Dhirender.

Along with murder and other relevant IPC charges, the accused have been slapped with gangrape charges.

