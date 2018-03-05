Three electrocuted to death in Surat

The deceased worked as cooks at the pushcarts selling fast food items like pav bhaji, dosa and soda drinks at a market

Three persons were electrocuted to death here after they touched a live electric wire, while cleaning the area where fast food items were being sold, police said today.

Rajmal Jat (21), Shivdas Vaishnav (21) and Ganesh Ravat (16) died on the spot after coming into contact with a live electric wire lying around the pushcarts in Dindoli locality here late last night, an official of the Dindoli police station said.

The deceased worked as cooks at the pushcarts selling fast food items like pav bhaji, dosa and soda drinks at a market near Krishnakunj Society, he said. Their bodies were sent for post mortem. A case of accidental death was lodged, the police officer said, adding a probe was on.

