Three elephants mowed down by speeding truck on National Highway-20

Published: Aug 22, 2019, 15:09 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Two elephants were killed on the spot while another pachyderm succumbed to its injuries a few hours later

The incident took place when the elephants were crossing National Highway-20. Pic/Twitter IANS

On Thursday, three elephants were killed after they were being hit by a speeding truck on National Highway 20 in Odisha's Keonjhar district. The shocking incident took place when the elephants were crossing National Highway-20 near Balijodi under Ghatagaon forest range in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

According to sources, the iron ore-laden truck hit the elephants when they were crossing the road. When the truck hit the elephants, the vehicle skidded off the road and was seized immediately by the local police. In the incident, two elephants were killed on the spot while another pachyderm succumbed to its injuries a few hours later.

While speaking to news agency IANS, Santosh Joshi, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Keonjhar said, "At around 2 am last night, the mishap occurred when a herd of 10 elephants were crossing the National Highway."

In a similar incident, a 62-year-old female elephant passed away after suffering from prolonged fever in Karnataka's Udupi district. Indira, the female elephant was living in the centuries-old Kollur Shree Mookambika Temple which is located in Karnataka's Udupi district. The Kollur Shree Mookambika temple is situated in foothills of Kodachadri hills.

According to news agency ANI, the elephant dedicated its life to the temple for 22 years after it was gifted by a timber merchant to the temple. The temple authorities said that the elephant had dedicated its life to the temple for over 22 years. The elephant was widely loved by locals and was a public attraction to the thousands of visitors who visited the temple on a daily basis.

With inputs from IANS

