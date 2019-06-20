Three farmers held smuggling Pangolin scales worth Rs 22 lakh in Thane

crime

Police have seized Pangolin scales, estimated to worth Rs 24 lakh, from three persons in Thane weighing 5.50 kg from a four-wheeler Tuesday evening

Navghar police have seized Pangolin scales, estimated to worth Rs 22 lakh, from three persons in Thane, an officer said on Wednesday. The Thane Rural Navghar police under the supervision of SDP Atul Kulkarni (IPS) Bhayander division on Tuesday have caught three farmers smuggling the scales. According to the police sources, senior inspector Shreeram Bhalsingh from Navghar police station with his team laid a trap near Indralok Market Bhayander east around 6 pm on Tuesday evening.

Following this, they searched a car at the check post and recovered 5.509 Kg Pangolin cat’s scales. The accused were identified as Sachin Dhole (38), Nilesh Unde (38) and Satish Bahire (51), were farmers from Ratnagiri district. Pangolins have a thick layer of protective scales made from keratin, the same material that is found in human fingernails and rhinoceros horns. These scales account for about 20 per cent of the animal's weight. When threatened, pangolins curl into a ball, using the scales as armour to defend itself against predators.

Pangolin scales, like rhino horn, have no proven medicinal value, yet they are used in traditional Chinese medicine to help with ailments ranging from lactation difficulties to arthritis. The accused have been booked and arrested under the charges of smuggling and Wildlife Protection Act, 1973 informed SDPO Atul Kulkarni.

