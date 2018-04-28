Three get life term for sexually exploiting minors at orphanage

Jaswanti Devi, who ran NGO Apna Ghar, her son-in-law Jai Bhagwan and driver Satish were identified as the main suspects and sentenced to life

A CBI court in Panchkula on Friday sentenced three people to life term for sexually exploiting minors in 2012 in an orphanage in Haryana's Rohtak city. The sexual exploitation at the Apna Ghar orphanage came to light in 2012.

Special CBI court Judge Jagdeep Singh, who sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim last year to 20 years in jail for raping two women, pronounced the quantum of sentence.

Jaswanti Devi, who ran NGO Apna Ghar, her son-in-law Jai Bhagwan and driver Satish were identified as the key suspects and sentenced to life.

Jaswanti Devi's brother Jaswant Singh was sentenced to seven years in jail.

Sentences of Jaswanti's daughter Sushma, Satish's sister Sheela and counsellor Veena, who were also found guilty, were set off as they had spent their jail sentence as accused.

Roshni, who was found guilty of having forcibly taken away an inmate's child, and Ram Prakash Saini, co-worker of Jaswanti Devi, were released on probation.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in May 2012 rescued over 100 inmates of the orphanage following a surprise raid. Most of those sexually exploited were children and young girls.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had, in its 2012 chargesheet, accused seven persons of committing crime against the minors. In an additional chargesheet in 2013, it added three more names.

The CBI charged the accused with rape, forced labour, criminal conspiracy and human trafficking.

The case was handed over to the CBI following pressure from various quarters.

