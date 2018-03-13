Three girls drown in Bihar

The incident took place at Nizam Bigaha village under Rahui police station area when the three, including two sisters, had gone to the pond to wash their hands after relieving themselves

Three girls, aged between 10 and 12 years, drowned in a pond at a village in Nalanda district today, police said. The incident took place at Nizam Bigaha village under Rahui police station area when the three, including two sisters, had gone to the pond to wash their hands after relieving themselves.

The deceased were identified as Shobha Kumari (12) and her sister Kajal Kumari (10), Sushma Kumari (10), the police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever